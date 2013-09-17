BEEautiful branding for honey product concept

An actual piece of honeycomb is placed inside the BEEloved honey jar

Here's some branding that'll give you a buzz! This beautiful concept for a luxury honey product has been designed to reflect just that - quality. Entitled BEEloved honey, it's designed as a refined and sophisticated product that aims to interact with its consumers in a smart and seductive manner.

Created by designers Njegos Lakic Tajsic and Tamara Mihajlovic, the logo features a stylized bee, with the lines forming and resembling a diamond. The chosen typography and striking jar design enables this product to really stand out from the crowd.

The duo created three types of luxury honey, with an actual piece of honeycomb shaped like a pyramid placed in the middle of the jar. We don't know about you but we'd love to see BEEloved honey on the shelves one day.

To find out more about the BEEloved honey branding, including some early design sketches, head over to Behance.

