Beer bottles and pastel patterns for new TV channel branding

We've fallen in love with the pastel patterns of this branding project

This branding for new TV channel The Studio - a channel based on Contemporary Art and Design - is about as beautiful as branding gets.

Designed and created by Spanish graphic designer Josep Puy, the branding boasts packaging design as well as poster designs, leaflets and craft beer labels. Using the overall theme and adhering it to almost any product is what makes this branding special.

We love the pastel colour palette and the extra special packaging around the beer bottles. The goodie bag is also a lovely touch and something we wouldn't mind getting our hands on! Take a look at the special project below.

