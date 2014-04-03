Branding for organic supermarket goes back in time

Does the vintage style branding work for this supermarket?

There are a few rules of successful branding that when followed can turn almost any design into an iconic brand. Inspiration for a new brand can come from just about anywhere but you can often find what you're looking for from the past. This project from Netherlands' Studio Beige proves that past is sometimes best.

"For 25 years, the Rotterdam based supermarket Gimsel, is selling organic foods and cosmetics to a growing group of customers," they explain. "Studio Beige created a new logo, pay-off, visual and brand identity, signage and website."

The overall look of the branding is particularly vintage, with muted colours and constrasting photography used in the print products. It definitely gives off that 'organic' feel by using a style such as this but do you think the vintage style suits the market?

