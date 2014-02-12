Business cards provide a pop of colour

London based design agency Bunch were responsible for the business cards

Innovative business card designs are imperative in gathering new clients and getting your name out in the industry. We've seen plenty of weird and wonderful offerings, from letterpress to using actual pieces of meat, there's no shortage of creativity out there.

These business cards were created for Cerovski - a young Croatian print production studio that revels in the challenge of “nebulous finishing, microscopic editions, absurd materials and crazy deadlines”.

London based design agency Bunch were responsible for developing their entire brand - which included a custom logotype and typeface - but it's the business cards that we've fallen in love with. Using metallic and white inks, dyed and unbleached boards and papers, die cuts, debossed clear foils, open stitching and over-print details, the project perfectly portrays Cerovski's services.

See more images of the branding over on Behance.

