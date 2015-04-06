Children's hospital identity gets a feel-good makeover

TADO created the all-new mascot for The Children's Hospital Charity in Sheffield

Three agencies – Peter and Paul, TADO and Rocket have come together to create a new identity for The Children's Hospital in Sheffield. The rebrand is part of the 'Make it Better' appeal, which needs to raise £10m by spring 2016 to create a brand new wing and world-class facilities to match the hospital's world-class care.

Taking TADO over a year including research, the Theo mascot had to have an instantly recognisable silhouette, as well as being totally unique. "Ever since we started working with The Childrens Hospital Charity, re-designing Theo was always an ambition of ours so we were very excited when we were given the chance to get involved.

"We were very much up for the challenge of creating a warm, friendly, fun, modern new Theo who would be able to become the new face of everything the charity does and work alongside the fantastic new charity brand created by Peter and Paul," Katie Tang of TADO explains. Learn more about Theo and see further images of the branding below.

Liked this? Read these!