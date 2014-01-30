Classical music branding finds harmony between traditional and modern

Design agency Mucho give classical music a new lease of modern life

Creating a new brand for a company that has been around for over 30 years is a difficult task. Having to keep the company's traditional values in tact, approaching a fresh look can go one of two ways. Thankfully, this project from Barcelona based design agency Mucho for Grup Camera has given the company a new lease of life.

"Having used the same identity for almost 30 years, Grup Camera asked us to create a new look that would reflect the traditions of classical music, express its Barcelonan heritage, and celebrate the art of music," they explain. "We created a custom-designed typeface, Fálado, inspired by Barcelona Modernism and classical music instruments.

"Illustrator Berto Martinez created the portraits using the classic technique of watercolours but in a modern way. The new visual language was supported by a tagline - Live the Classic - which brought a personal, emotive tone to communications."

See more images of the branding on the Mucho Behance page.

