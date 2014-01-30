Topics

Classical music branding finds harmony between traditional and modern

By () Computer Arts  

Barcelona based design agency Mucho created new branding for classical music agency Grup Camera and it's minimally wonderful.

Creating a new brand for a company that has been around for over 30 years is a difficult task. Having to keep the company's traditional values in tact, approaching a fresh look can go one of two ways. Thankfully, this project from Barcelona based design agency Mucho for Grup Camera has given the company a new lease of life.

"Having used the same identity for almost 30 years, Grup Camera asked us to create a new look that would reflect the traditions of classical music, express its Barcelonan heritage, and celebrate the art of music," they explain. "We created a custom-designed typeface, Fálado, inspired by Barcelona Modernism and classical music instruments.

"Illustrator Berto Martinez created the portraits using the classic technique of watercolours but in a modern way. The new visual language was supported by a tagline - Live the Classic - which brought a personal, emotive tone to communications."

