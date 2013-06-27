Willy Wonka chocolate gets a 21st century redesign

Multidisciplinary design studio Turnstyle recently donated its graphic design services to create this identity for Loyal Heights Elementary School's musical production, Willy Wonka Junior.

Inspired by Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the Turnstyle team stayed true to the author's story, reinventing the Willy Wonka candy packaging and golden tickets for the marketing campaign. Final designs by the team included a show logo, posters, programs, cast t-shirts, and various other props.

Everything from the rich colour combination to the playful Wonka font chosen suit this production perfectly. The Turnstyle team have done a great job at creating an original and contemporary identity for such a classic tale.

Like this? Read these!

The ultimate guide to designing the best logos

Free Photoshop actions to create stunning effects

Download the best free fonts

Have you seen any inspiring branding projects recently? Let us know in the comments below!