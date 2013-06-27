Topics

Willy Wonka chocolate gets a 21st century redesign

US-based creative agency Turnstyle reimagines Willy Wonka chocolate packaging for a school stage production of the classic tale.

Multidisciplinary design studio Turnstyle recently donated its graphic design services to create this identity for Loyal Heights Elementary School's musical production, Willy Wonka Junior.

Inspired by Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the Turnstyle team stayed true to the author's story, reinventing the Willy Wonka candy packaging and golden tickets for the marketing campaign. Final designs by the team included a show logo, posters, programs, cast t-shirts, and various other props.

Everything from the rich colour combination to the playful Wonka font chosen suit this production perfectly. The Turnstyle team have done a great job at creating an original and contemporary identity for such a classic tale.

