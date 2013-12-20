Drafting-inspired brand identity is a polished affair

A simple and sleek execution for this brand identity.

Leo Porto is a 20-year-old graphic design and advertising student from Brazil, currently studying at the School of Visual Arts in New York. Homepolish is an interior design company based in the city and founded as an alternative to overpriced, commission-based interior design.

When Porto was asked to help rebrand Homepolish, he took inspiration from floorplans and set about creating a visual language that reflects the company’s overriding ethos. For the logo, he used the 'H' and 'P' in Homepolish to create an understated, abstract mark.

"My work tends to be minimalist and geometric," he explains. "I’m very much influenced by Swiss design and the modernist movement."

See more inspiring work over on the Leo Porto website.

