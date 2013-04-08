World-class branding for global sim card

Starting up a new business or product can be tricky - especially when it comes to getting the branding just right. So London based agency Bunch had their work cut out when they were asked to create an identity for Fogg - a SIM card that allows you to stay online when travelling for a fixed cost.

Bunch developed the identity based on directions suggested by brand agency Kurppa Hosk. A stark and somewhat technical visual foundation is complemented and led by an inspiring blob – while digital in nature, its 3D model carefully combines light, texture and space which brings depth in both print and digital format while maintaining its poetic essence.

Also in charge of print production, Bunch was able to produce materials with great attention to detail, where the borderless theme is explored not only through typography and visuals but also materials, print processes and finishes.

See more of Bunch's work over on their website.

Like this? Read these!

The best 3D movies of 2013

Discover what's next for Augmented Reality

Download free textures: high resolution and ready to use now

Have you seen some inspiring branding? Let us know in the comments box below!