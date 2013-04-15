Floating Eye branding is a vibrant masterpiece

Woah! This isn't one for those with a tendancy for headaches. It is, however, one for those of you who adore splashes of vibrant colour and the sort of branding that isn't afraid to go bold. Created by a talented team of designers and art directors, this is the sort of branding that we quite simply, adore.
Crafted for 'The Floating Eye' - the curatorial theme of the Sydney Pavilion in the Shanghai Bienale, the art event is the largest in mainland China. Attracting over 8million visitors, Sydney was part of the Inter-City Pavilions, offering observations of a city's shifting references and influences.
Conveying the varied perspectives of the city's transforming reality though its demographics, environment, history, politics, geography and society, the team built a visual language of symbols. These, combined and intertwined by a shifting graphical interpretation of the lens of the viewer, made for a striking device.
See more examples and meet the team over on the Behance page.
