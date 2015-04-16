Fun branding project makes YouTube kid-friendly

Over the past few years, YouTube has easily become one of the most recognisable brands across the world. Packed full of shows, short films, clips and cartoons, the website has garnered a lot of fans, including kids. Recently, New York-based studio Hello Monday teamed up with YouTube to help create a safe video environment that parents can trust – YouTube Kids.

"Inspired by our own childhood best friends, invisible pals, and favorite toys, we created an animated character sidekick that guides each child through the app, and grows along with them," they explain. "The kid-friendly UI uses icons and tips that any young mind can easily understand."

Drawing from the original aesthetic of the mother brand, YouTube Kids is full of fun and allows children and parents to find the perfect content for them. With a clear colour palette and cute illustrations, this is a brand that every child is going to love.

