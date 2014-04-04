Beautiful geometric branding for Italian music festival

This striking branding works well on almost any medium

There have been some gorgeous geometric patterns in design recently, as this trend continues to grow in popularity. We've seen geometric clothes, geometric pop culture portraits and even geometric body art.

Now Italian based designer Thomas Kronbichler, along with creatives at design agency Institute of Friends, has created this beautiful geometric brand for Italian street music festival Busk. Using bright, bold and striking shapes, the branding perfectly captures the spirit of this lively event.

Rolled out over bus posters, flags, promotional posters and leaflets as well as programmes, this branding shows that geometric design isn't just a gimmick but a real tool in the branding designers' arsenal.

See more images from the project on Thomas Kronbichler's website.

