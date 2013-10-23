Geometric patterns reflect wine tasting experience

The packaging was designed with pattern lovers in mind

When it comes to that evening tipple, here at Creative Bloq we're suckers for a lovely looking bottle design. So, when we spotted this gorgeously executed packaging for Motif wine, we just knew we had to tell you all about it.

Designed with pattern and geometric lovers in mind, the selection of wines come with its own unique color pattern that represent each wine's taste and smell - a perfect motif, if you will. "We believe the time is right. For a wine without many words," Motif explain.

"Therefore, there is Motif. Explained only by a name in the local dialect. And a pattern of colour and form. A label, a word, a wine". Perfectly summed up, we can't wait to stock some of these bottles and brighten up our kitchens!

[via The Die Line]

Like this? Read these!

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Great examples of doodle art

Brilliant Wordpress tutorial selection

Have you seen a packaging design worth shouting about? Let us know in the comments box below!