Gorgeous jazz-inspired branding for Sputnik

Estonian graphic designer Anton Burmistrov responded to a recent open brief from Sputnik, a series of cultural events in the capital city of Tallinn, with a jazz-imbued design that hints at an art deco influence.

The London-based creative took the event’s title, Jazzed & Confused, and wrapped it around a trumpet – an intricate centrepiece for an otherwise understated collection of promotional material.

“I believe that the value of the designer lies within his ability to find a unique solution to each problem he’s presented with,” Burmistrov says. “The secret is in finding the right combination of skills to unlock the mystery. It’s also extremely important to solve the problem with originality and with beauty.”

This article was originally published in Computer Arts issue 216.

