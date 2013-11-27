Cheap crap branded as gifts for luxury store

It's the most wonderful time of the year, as stores and brands alike churn out their annual Christmas campaigns. We've seen plenty of examples of brilliantly festive offerings, with the inspiring Christmas commercials all hankering for your present buying attention.

This latest campaign for luxury British store Harvey Nichols has done something rather surprising. Instead of lavishing in their luxurious reputation, the 'Sorry, I spent it on myself' campaign encourages customers to be selfish this year and buy their loved ones gravel, sponges and toothbrushes - and spend the rest on themselves.

The products come in extremely basic red and white packaging, with the range created by Richard Brim and Daniel Fisher, creative directors at Adam&eve/DDB. "Harvey Nichols is all about indulgence, so we thought it was only natural to introduce a product range that played right into that," they said.

What's been your favourite Christmas campaign this year? Let us know in the comments box below!