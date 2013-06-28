Helsinki Design Museum gets a new visual identity

Finnish brand design agency Werklig has created a bright, contemporary identity for the Helsinki Design Museum, a project it completed with one eye on the building's 120-year heritage.

Werklig creative director Anssi Kähärä says the branding took its cues from the museum's vaulted ceiling, tiled stoves and square-tiled floor, which had previously featured less prominently.

"In my opinion, design is finding solutions and interpreting messages, not necessarily expressing oneself as a designer. I do appreciate zeitgeist, but without traditional knowledge all that trendy graphic design feels a bit hollow to me," says Kähärä.

This showcase first appeared in Computer Arts issue 215.

