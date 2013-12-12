How Boomerang benefits from a great client relationship

Manchester-based creative consultancy Boomerang has been working with Manchester Fertility Clinic since 2010 when it took on its branding and marketing requirements. At that point, the private health practice was preparing to expand, moving to bigger and better facilities at Cheadle Royal.

Boomerang was brought in to refresh the clinic's branding, as well as designing and developing its new website. The site was to reinforce the clinic's key messages, build on its ongoing success and provide comprehensive support and information for patients.

"We couldn’t have helped Manchester Fertility Clinic so effectively without a good relationship," explains Boomerang founder and managing director Kate Cowan. "Sometimes we’ve disagreed on things and we’ve pushed our client out of their comfort zone. But they trust us implicitly and are great people to work with, as they listen and act upon our advice."

It's this trust that has enabled the agency to make a significant difference to the Manchester Fertility Clinic. Boomerang has become something of a creative advisor for the client - steering it to new areas, including mobile.

The winning collaboration has paid of in terms of professional reputation, too. "We’ve been able to show off what we've achieved for the clinic. They're a very happy client so we have a nice testimonial on our website, and they’ve recommended us to others," says Cowan.

"But if it wasn't for our strong relationship with Manchester Fertility Clinic, it wouldn't be such a success story. And we wouldn't have such great work in our folio. So in that respect, it's absolutely crucial for any designer or agency to have strong relationships with their clients."

Words: Tom Dennis

This article originally appeared in Computer Arts issue 220.

