ITV's new paper-cut idents

When ITV unveiled its brand new look back in January, there was uproar, joy and groans from across the design community. Love it or hate it, the redesign certainly got creatives talking...

Now the broadcaster's overall identity is settled, it's crafted some very special paper-cut idents to promote its third channel, ITV3, for the new season. Andy Soup of Soup Factory Ltd worked as the executive creative producer on the project, with Espen Haslene taking on the role of director.

In the video above, the creative team at ITV take you behind-the-scenes to show you both the thinking behind the brilliant creations and the tools and techniques used to make them.

The video also shows see the models and green screen techniques that were employed to make these idents truly inspiring.

