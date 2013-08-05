New logo and branding for MasterChef

London based agency The Plant has overhauled the popular TV cookery show MasterChef to help extend its commercial activities around the world.

The brief for The Plant, which has previously worked with Jamie Oliver, was a complete overhaul of the brand, taking it from a TV-centric property to one now involved in retail, publication, live events and online. Subsequently they redrew the logo, designed a range of packaging for its new cookery products, created templates for bespoke MasterChef magazines and books, and produced a new opening sequence and posters for the TV show itself.

We love how they've brought MasterChef up to date without losing the essence of the brand. We particularly admire the more balanced and contemporary looking logo, and the beautiful photography from Matt Russell in the simple and precisely presented cookbook.

Words: Alex Williamson

Alex Williamson is an art and design student in London, who blogs about design, art and illustration. Follow him on Twitter.

Like this? Read these!

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Great examples of doodle art

Brilliant Wordpress tutorial selection

Have you spotted any branding redesigns in the wild? Let us know in the comment box below!