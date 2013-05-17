Topics

Nickelodeon logo reinvented with cute 3D characters

By Graphic design  

Argentinian agency Ronda have created a whole new look and brand identity for kids' channel Nickelodeon using a range of cute 3D characters.

Anyone who grew up in the '90s will be familiar with kids' TV channel Nickelodeon, characterised by its bright orange splats and colourful characters. But brands aimed at children need to update their look regularly to stay fresh, and recently Argentinian agency Ronda were handed the task of creating a new series of idents for the channel, nowadays increasingly referred to simply as Nick.

In collaboration with funjob, the agency created a series of idents that centred around the idea of cute 3D characters rebuilding the Nickelodeon logo in a number of ways. The challenge consisted in designing appealing characters without losing the original structure of the logo - allowing it to remain recognisable.

The results are some of the most original and adorable idents we've seen. The creativity of the concept is matched by the quality of the animation - we couldn't love these idents more.

nickelodeon ident

nickelodeon ident

nickelodeon ident

nickelodeon ident

nickelodeon ident

nickelodeon ident

nickelodeon ident

nickelodeon ident

See more of Ronda's work over on their website.

Like this? Read these!

What are your favourite TV idents? Let us know in the comments box below!

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles