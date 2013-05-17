Nickelodeon logo reinvented with cute 3D characters

Anyone who grew up in the '90s will be familiar with kids' TV channel Nickelodeon, characterised by its bright orange splats and colourful characters. But brands aimed at children need to update their look regularly to stay fresh, and recently Argentinian agency Ronda were handed the task of creating a new series of idents for the channel, nowadays increasingly referred to simply as Nick.

In collaboration with funjob, the agency created a series of idents that centred around the idea of cute 3D characters rebuilding the Nickelodeon logo in a number of ways. The challenge consisted in designing appealing characters without losing the original structure of the logo - allowing it to remain recognisable.

The results are some of the most original and adorable idents we've seen. The creativity of the concept is matched by the quality of the animation - we couldn't love these idents more.

