Playful agency logo proves less is definitely more

Independent design studio Mash Creative collaborated with MayNinth to develop this adaptive logo design for Curious Space, a London-based design studio that creates unique and inspiring spaces for museums, galleries, public spaces and performance.

The teams worked together to develop the new identity, stationery set and responsive website, the latter of which was built in collaboration with Socio Design & Mayfield Digital.

"Curious Space create unique and inspiring spaces for museums, galleries and more," the Mash Creative team explain on Behance. "The identity splits apart to create a physical space that intrigues whilst the type can sit either horizontally or vertically in numerous layouts within the dotted grid.

"This playful logo allows for a truly flexible yet structured brand identity which can be easily applied to all Curious Space communications."

