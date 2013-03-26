Nike Air reinvented with paper toy installation

The ethos behind Nike Air Max is that when revolution meets evolution, a dynasty is born. South Korean culture brand Momot collaborated with the sneaker giants' campaign 'Nike Air Max Reinvented' to create their latest installation. Featuring the brand's impressive paper toys, this is an art project we would have liked to take part in!

'MOMOT’ is an acronym for ‘Nemo Nemo Robot’, Nemo meaning rectangular in Korean. Momot was created with a purpose of distributing ‘Paper Toy Culture’ in Korea and to show how these toys can be an entertaining element to all ages.

Since their launch, the Momot team has significantly grown and the company have been able to take their paper toys to global audiences thanks to collaborations with world-leading brands. This latest installation for Nike is a feat in art direction and design. We wish we could be there to sample the delights!

Take a look at the rest of Momot's paper toys over on their website (including some awesome Star Wars ones!)

Do you have a favourite installation? Let us know in the comments box below!