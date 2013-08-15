Beautiful paper art branding for design expo

We're big fans of Marc Hagan-Guirey's wonderful paper creations here at Creative Bloq - you recall our article on his Horrorgami exhibition last autumn. And the inspiring paper art just keeps coming, his latest commission being this kirigami design for Decorex International, a company that puts on big interior design expos in the UK.

It's being used as the main creative for Decorex's 2013 campaign, which is rolling out right now across magazines such as Elle Decor, Living Etc and World of Interior. It's also going to be on display at the Decorex event at Kensington Palace, London, in September.

We love this intricate yet approachable design, which works brilliantly across a variety of media platforms. You can see more of Hagan-Guirey's work on his Facebook page.