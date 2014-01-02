Primo branding for surf event makes waves

A simple, sleek and super stylish brand for new surfing event

Creating an entire visual identity for any new company or event is a huge task for any designer. However, San Diego based agency Wedge & Lever relished the opportunity to produce just that for a new surfing event, with the outcome proving a huge hit.

"Pro-surfer Chippa Wilson approached us to help with his new contest concept designed to progress the aerial side of surfing," they explain. "For the debut event we created the identity, the print/digital advertising campaign, and supporting materials and products to promote the project and subsequent award show."

The identity is super sleek, using a minimalist influence with a gorgeously simple output. We love the typography and the juxtaposing colours that seamlessly tie together the entire brand.

See more inspiring work over on the Wedge & Lever website.

