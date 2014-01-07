Restaurant branding steers clear of stereotypes

This restaurant branding steers clear of any stereotypes

Designing the identity for any new company is a daunting prospect. It's the design that will represent and showcase the attitudes of the particular company and must entice new customers. This branding for Indian restaurant Masala Darbar was created by Jekin Gala.

"It was necessary to communicate the new brand without falling into the stereotypes of the category: hot and spicy food," he explains. "So, the strategy was to make this ethnic food restaurant modern and pleasing to all kinds of consumers.

The typeface selected is Cheap Pine, that came out of a search for traditional fonts with a contemporary feel which reflected Masala Darbar and its tradition.

Jekin Gala also designed the new responsive website and layouts for the restaurant, enabling customers to order food via mobiles and tablets.

See more images over on Jekin Gala's Behance page.

