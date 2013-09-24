Karaoke school branding has the X factor

The branding is packed full of colour and character

Any aspiring singer has their favourite pop idol - whether it's David Bowie, Lady Gaga, Elvis Presley or Kanye West. This branding for a karaoke school plays on those aspirations with a series of pop art inspired character designs.

Russian designers Vlad Likh and Marina Zakinyan crafted business cards, tote bags, billboards, flyers, letterheads and more, using a series of new fonts and illustrations. Likh explains: "We decided to use the characters of famous singers because when you hold the microphone - you can easily become your favorite singer".

The branding certainly has the wow factor, ensuring any passer by will take notice of the array of singers and celebrities. Bursting full of colour and simple, clean design, there's plenty of inspiration to be had.

See more inspiring work from Vlad Likh and Marina Zakinyan.

Like this? Read these!

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips

The ultimate guide to logo design

Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny

What do you think of this branding? Let us know in the comments box below!