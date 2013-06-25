Studio Output behind dazzling BBC Glastonbury rebrand

This week marks the return of one of the most iconic music festivals in the world, as Glastonbury gets underway after 2012’s fallow year.

If you can’t be at Gastonbury festival, watching the BBC’s coverage is the next best thing – with past hosts such as John Peel and Mark Radcliffe providing almost as many unforgettable moments as the festival itself.

The demand for comprehensive coverage of Glastonbury festival has increased in recent years, which is why the BBC called on Studio Output to take care of 2013’s branding, website and on-screen animation design.

The London-based studio took on a brief that required it to recognise and connect with new audiences, without alienating the Glasto faithful. "Think Beyonc!" Studio Output were told.

The project began with subtle tweaks to the existing typography, for greater legibility. Studio Output then created a stunning vision of the iconic Pyramid Stage using dynamic light effects – evocative of the sunlight and phazing lightwalls seen by festival-goers while standing in front of the main stage.

Studio Output teamed up with FOUND to bring the branding to life onscreen, the studio's moving image partner responsible for the Glasto animated sting.

The animation builds from flicking stage lights to a brilliant flash, revealing the full visual identity, a project that’s brilliant in its simplicity.

Check out the full video below and more from Studio Output on its website: