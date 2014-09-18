Topics

Stylish screen-printed wine branding is a delightful gift

Computer Arts  

This limited edition branding wraps wine in beautiful screen-printed wrapping paper.

asd

Unwrap a beautiful brand with this project from hopa studio

There are moments when drinks branding is done right. Standing out on the shelves is an imperative part of creating a successful design and this project from Polish design agency hopa studio focuses on the gift-giving aspect of wine.

"Bottles of wine are often thought as gifts for our friends and clients and the etiquettes and wrapping paper were made using the technique of screen printing," they explain. "The symbol which is placed on hand-made tubes was dry-printed. The complementation of the entire project is the series of posters which advertise each of the bottles."

As a perfectly inspiring example of screen printing, the paper really brings this branding out. Although the project was created a few months ago, the project still impresses. Take a look at their inclusion of letterpress packaging and poster design below.

