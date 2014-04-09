Tiny buildings bring business cards to life

Easley has designed a series of 40 buildings that connect together

Business cards are essential to branding yourself as a creative. Whether you download a free business card template or create your own innovative business cards, one thing's for sure - you have to stand out from the crowd.

And these beautiful line art illustrated cards from illustrator Tim Easley do exactly that.

Easley needed new cards to send out with orders of prints from his store, so he decided to go with MOO mini cards and designed a series of 40 buildings that connect together. The idea is that every time you receive a new one you can add to your city, and even colour them in if you so desire.

Lightbulb moment

"I've been thinking of doing some illustrations of little buildings for a while," he explains. "Then a little light went off in my head to do them as mini cards that join together, since I need cards to put in with parcels. So I did a load of buildings and made little cards and a print.

"I set up a grid to work from in Illustrator to keep everything uniform, and then just started drawing buildings, or other things I liked and made them into monuments instead, or drew windows and doors in them.

"I had to keep the ones on the cards less detailed because I didn't want anything to get chopped off at the edges, but went to town a bit on the print because I had more space."

