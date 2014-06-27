Vivid branding project puts the fun into fungus

Using mushrooms as her inspiration, Vinogradova's branding is truly wonderful

Some of the most iconic brands look to illustration to create their logos, branding and promotional materials. The illustrative aspect can make branding look fresh, unique and of course, wholly creative. This latest project is truly taking its roots back to nature.

Focusing on mushrooms, Los Angeles based illustrator Sasha Vinogradova has used a combination of 3ds Max, ZBrush and Photoshop to create a truly stunning branding project. From the bright and beautiful colours to the intricate details, it's a marvel.

We particularly adore the typography, with the overall pattern working well across the stationary. Having this on a notepad would certainly make us want to run about in the woods for a bit!

