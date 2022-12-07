The best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases in December 2022

Whether you're looking for an iPhone 14 case or an iPhone 14 Pro case, the first thing to decide is what kind of protection you want. Do you want a super slim case that protects your phone from marks and scratches without adding bulk, or do you want the reassurance of a more rugged case that will offer more cushioning if you accidentally drop your phone? And if you're worried about your camera, it's worth choosing a case that had a raised lip around the camera area to protect the lenses.

Aside from that, the main thing to ensure when choosing an iPhone 14 case is that it's compatible with Apple MagSafe – you don't want a case that you have to remove in order to charge your phone. You'll also want to make sure you get the right case for your phone. There are four iPhone 14 models and they have different designs and sizes, so you need to be sure that you're buying a case that fits your phone, whether that's the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Pay close attention to the title, description and small print when you're shopping for iPhone 14 cases. Some products have long descriptions, especially on Amazon, that can sometimes be confusing. Use of the word 'Pro' can also sometimes be misleading since it could refer to the iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max but it can also refer to the case maker's 'pro' version of its own product.