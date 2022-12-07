The best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases in December 2022

If you've splashed out on the biggest iPhone to date, you'll be wanting the best 14 Pro Max case to keep it safe and secure. And that's exactly what we're here to bring you with this bespoke page – a selection of the very finest protective cases for your Pro Max.
Our selection process is simple. We've chosen our iPhone Pro Max cases based on protective and material quality, price point and whether its MagSafe. We've also taken into account user reviews and how available they are. Every choice is a decent option, but some may be a better fit than others.
If you've yet to order your iPhone 14 Pro Max, make sure you check our roundup of the best iPhone 14 prices. And, if you've not yet bought your big phone, check out our hands on iPhone 14 Pro Max review.
The best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases available now
The best iPhone 14 Pro Max case for simple good looks
Materials: silicone
Colours: 8
+ Slim, smart design
+ Soft-touch finish
- Expensive for the level of protection offered
Apple's own basic silicone case is also available for the larger iPhone Pro Max in the same colours as for the other models. The slim fit will be welcome if you want to avoid adding any extra bulk to your phone, and the aligned magnets mean you'll have no problem using this with MagSafe devices. Yes, it's pricey for what it is, but this is Apple.
CB rating: 5/5 stars
The best iPhone 14 Pro Max case for rugged protection
Materials: recycled plastic
Colours: 1
+ Rugged corner protection
+ Recycled materials
- Adds to the phone's size
We picked out Casetify's ultra-protective Bounce Case for the iPhone 14 Pro above. That's available as an iPhone 14 Pro Max case as well, but considering that the Max is already on the large size, we feel those huge corners really make it too big. The Casetify Ultra Impact case is a little more streamlined while still providing reinforced corner protection. If this is still too bulky, there's also the standard Impact Case without the bumpers.
CB rating: 5/5 stars
The best iPhone 14 wallet case
Materials: leather
Colours: Black, brown and tan
+ Wrap-around design offers good protection
+ Handy for carrying cards
- Bulky
If you want an iPhone 14 Pro Max case that completely surrounds your iPhone and fastens closed, this Nomad folio case is a swanky premium option. Made from high-grade Horween leather, it's designed to take on a "rugged" patina over time. On the inside, there are slim compartments to house a couple of bank cards and cash too. It's equipped with MagSafe and looks smart enough for a board room. It's been drop tested to 10ft and has dual lanyard attachment points. The case is available for other iPhone 14 models too.
CB rating: 5/5 stars
The best iPhone 14 Pro Max case for luxury style
Materials: leather, microfibre
Colours: 3
+ Premium quality leather
+ Clicky metal buttons
- Textured grip can be more difficult to clean
We've seen Mujjo cases for other Apple products and we tend to find its quality leather products really complement Apple's own style with its focus on quality and minimalism. Its full leather iPhone 14 Pro Max offers a superb fit and finish, and a microfibre interior to protect the phone. It looks super-sleek and professional.
CB rating: 5/5 stars
The best iPhone 14 Pro Max case for bold colours
Materials: Polycarbonate/synthetic rubber
Colours: 5
+ Good protection
+ Unique colours
- Bulky edges
For some bold colour options and a good level of protection, the OtterBox Defender Series Pro turns out good cases for a range of phones, and the iPhone Pro Max is no exception. There are five colour options and it also comes with a holster should you want to clip your iPhone Pro Max to a belt – after all, it's a bit big for a pocket. The edges provide excellent protection, but they aren't the slimmest.
CB rating: 4/5 stars
The best cheap iPhone 14 Pro Max case
Materials: Polycarbonate / TPU
Colours: 7
+ Anti-yellowing technology
+ Costs less than $20/£20
- No magnet
The iPhone 14 Pro Max is already an expensive purchase, so if you don't want to spend yet another sizeable chunk of cash on a case, the best cheap option available so far looks to be the Spigen Ultra Hybrid iPhone 14 Pro Max Case. It's not going to protect your phone if it falls off a building, and it doesn't have magnets, but with tactile buttons and air cushioning, it will protect the back of your phone from scratches and offer absorb some impact.
CB rating: 3/5 stars
What should I look for when choosing an iPhone 14 case?
Whether you're looking for an iPhone 14 case or an iPhone 14 Pro case, the first thing to decide is what kind of protection you want. Do you want a super slim case that protects your phone from marks and scratches without adding bulk, or do you want the reassurance of a more rugged case that will offer more cushioning if you accidentally drop your phone? And if you're worried about your camera, it's worth choosing a case that had a raised lip around the camera area to protect the lenses.
Aside from that, the main thing to ensure when choosing an iPhone 14 case is that it's compatible with Apple MagSafe – you don't want a case that you have to remove in order to charge your phone. You'll also want to make sure you get the right case for your phone. There are four iPhone 14 models and they have different designs and sizes, so you need to be sure that you're buying a case that fits your phone, whether that's the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Pay close attention to the title, description and small print when you're shopping for iPhone 14 cases. Some products have long descriptions, especially on Amazon, that can sometimes be confusing. Use of the word 'Pro' can also sometimes be misleading since it could refer to the iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max but it can also refer to the case maker's 'pro' version of its own product.
What is an iPhone 14 case with MagSafe?
MagSafe is a magnetic system used in the iPhone since iPhone 12 that allows you to connect accessories to the back of the phone. Comprising a ring of magnets embedded in the back of the iPhone, it allows you to attach to wallets, wireless chargers, grips and more.
Cases that say they support MagSafe accessories should have a built-in ring of MagSafe magnets, but some cases are advertised “MagSafe compatible” despite not having magnets – they're simply thin enough to allow the magnetic connection to pass through them. The problem is that this connection is usually quite weak and you may find it's very easy to separate your phone from the accessory.
