If you're looking to up your Xbox game with one of the best monitors for Xbox Series X (or the Xbox Series S) consoles, we're here to help. On this page, we've listed the best monitors that work brilliantly with Microsoft's latest and greatest consoles.
You may think that you need a TV to make the most out of the Xbox Series X, but it actually works brilliantly with monitors as well. The monitors on this page offer up to 4K resolutions, along with HDR (High Dynamic Range) support and VRR (variable refresh rates), which ensure that playing Xbox games is fast, smooth and responsive.
Using a monitor instead of a TV with the Xbox Series X brings a number of benefits. You're often getting better image quality than TVs of the same price, and you have a better choice of sizes as well. For example, it's pretty much impossible to find a 4K TV below 32-inches, but you can choose from one of the best 4K monitors, and that's great for people who don't have the space for a huge TV. If you're still looking for the console, check out where to buy Xbox Series X|S.
Also, you can hook up your PC to the monitor, so if you're looking for a monitor to work on as well as play on, then rather than buying two screens, you can save money (and space) by just using the one monitor!
The best monitors for XBox Series X|S available now
The Acer Predator CG7 is easily our pick for the best Xbox Series X monitor. Not only does it offer cutting edge features that will make your Xbox Series X games look and feel brilliant, but it's got a decent 43-inch screen size, which is ideal for people who want to game on a monitor, without sacrificing immersion.
This monitor comes with a hefty 4000:1 contrast ratio, and with its 1ms response time and 120Hz refresh rate, it's incredibly fast and responsive. It also works brilliantly with any PC or Mac that you want to plug into it. Unlike other monitors, it includes a remote control, as well as RGB lighting and even places to store your Xbox controllers. In short, this is a seriously great monitor!
Unlike the PS5, the Xbox Series X supports the 1440p resolution. This is twice the resolution of 1080p, but half the resolution of 4K (hence why it's sometimes referred to as 2K), and that means it's an excellent middle ground that offers a balance of image quality and performance.
If you're also going to be using this monitor for working on, then you'll find the 1440p resolution allows you to be more productive by offering more space to work on, without taxing your hardware too much. The BenQ EX3203R also offers brilliant gaming and multimedia performance thanks to its HDR support and large 32-inch size.
If you're not too bothered about playing Xbox Series X games at 4K or 1440p, then the BenQ Zowie XL2540 is a great choice, as it's one of the best 1080p monitors around.
It's also ideal if you've bought the cheaper Xbox Series S, which can only play at a maximum of 1080p, so you're getting brilliant image quality without paying for a resolution you're not going to be able to use.
However, at 24-inches, some people may find this a little too small.
If you're looking for an excellent monitor for the Xbox Series X that offers 4K resolution, as well as great image quality, but without spending a fortune, then the Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q is definitely worth considering. Asus makes some brilliant gaming devices, and this monitor is no exception.
It's got a stylish design and fantastic build quality, but most importantly of all, Xbox Series X games look and play brilliantly on this monitor. At 28-inches it's a decent size for people who don't have the space for a huge TV, but it's not too small either, allowing you to game on your new Xbox comfortably. It also offers good color gamut support, making it a decent choice for digital creatives as well.
The BenQ PD3200U is a brilliant monitor for creative professionals who also want to use it for playing Xbox Series X games on. It's not primarily a gaming monitor, but it offers 4K resolution on its large 32-inch screen.
Best of all, this affordable monitor is professionally calibrated by BenQ, which means that this will look absolutely superb as soon as you take it out of the box. So, it's a brilliant monitor for people who require the very best image quality, such as photographers, digital artists and video editors.
This is a brilliant high-end 1080p monitor, and is by far the best screen you can buy for the Xbox Series S. As a 1080p-only console, you're better off spending your money on the best 1080p monitor on the market, rather than a 4K screen that the Series S won't be able to make use of.
With a 120Hz refresh rates and a response time of just 1ms, your Xbox games are going to feel fast and responsive, and they will look amazing as well thanks to the brilliant image quality that this monitor boasts. And, if you have the more powerful Xbox Series X, this is still a great choice as the 1080p resolution means that in some games you can increase the graphical effects without cutting your frame rates.
It's all packaged up in a stunning design. Alienware is well known for making gorgeous products, and the Alienware AW2518H is no exception.
