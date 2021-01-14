If you're looking to up your Xbox game with one of the best monitors for Xbox Series X (or the Xbox Series S) consoles, we're here to help. On this page, we've listed the best monitors that work brilliantly with Microsoft's latest and greatest consoles.

You may think that you need a TV to make the most out of the Xbox Series X, but it actually works brilliantly with monitors as well. The monitors on this page offer up to 4K resolutions, along with HDR (High Dynamic Range) support and VRR (variable refresh rates), which ensure that playing Xbox games is fast, smooth and responsive.

Using a monitor instead of a TV with the Xbox Series X brings a number of benefits. You're often getting better image quality than TVs of the same price, and you have a better choice of sizes as well. For example, it's pretty much impossible to find a 4K TV below 32-inches, but you can choose from one of the best 4K monitors, and that's great for people who don't have the space for a huge TV. If you're still looking for the console, check out where to buy Xbox Series X|S.

Also, you can hook up your PC to the monitor, so if you're looking for a monitor to work on as well as play on, then rather than buying two screens, you can save money (and space) by just using the one monitor!

The best monitors for XBox Series X|S available now

(Image credit: Acer)

01. Acer Predator CG7 The best Xbox Series X monitor Screen size: 43-inch | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Brightness: 1000 cd/m² | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Response time: 1ms | Viewing angle: 178°(H)/178°(V) | Contrast ratio: 4,000:1 | Color support: 16.7 Million Prime £1,299 View at Amazon Responsive G-Sync support 4K support Expensive Too big for some, not big enough for others

The Acer Predator CG7 is easily our pick for the best Xbox Series X monitor. Not only does it offer cutting edge features that will make your Xbox Series X games look and feel brilliant, but it's got a decent 43-inch screen size, which is ideal for people who want to game on a monitor, without sacrificing immersion.

This monitor comes with a hefty 4000:1 contrast ratio, and with its 1ms response time and 120Hz refresh rate, it's incredibly fast and responsive. It also works brilliantly with any PC or Mac that you want to plug into it. Unlike other monitors, it includes a remote control, as well as RGB lighting and even places to store your Xbox controllers. In short, this is a seriously great monitor!

(Image credit: BenQ)

02. BenQ EX3203R The best 1440p Xbox monitor Screen size: 31.5-inch | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 2,560 x 1,440 | Brightness: 400 cd/m2 | Response time: 4ms | Viewing angle: 178/178 | Contrast ratio: 3,000:1 | Color support: DCI-P3 90% | Weight: 13.4kg Prime £429 View at Amazon Affordable Great for gaming Sub-par HDR implementation

Unlike the PS5, the Xbox Series X supports the 1440p resolution. This is twice the resolution of 1080p, but half the resolution of 4K (hence why it's sometimes referred to as 2K), and that means it's an excellent middle ground that offers a balance of image quality and performance.

If you're also going to be using this monitor for working on, then you'll find the 1440p resolution allows you to be more productive by offering more space to work on, without taxing your hardware too much. The BenQ EX3203R also offers brilliant gaming and multimedia performance thanks to its HDR support and large 32-inch size.

(Image credit: BenQ)

03. BenQ Zowie XL2540 The best 1080p monitor for Xbox Series X Screen size: 24-inch | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 | Brightness: 400 cd/m2 | Refresh rate: 240Hz | Response time: 1ms | Viewing angle: 170/160 | Contrast ratio: 1,000:1 | Color support: NTSC 72% | Weight: 7.5kg Prime £429.99 View at Amazon 702 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ High refresh rates Easy setup Expensive Limited appeal beyond pro gamers

If you're not too bothered about playing Xbox Series X games at 4K or 1440p, then the BenQ Zowie XL2540 is a great choice, as it's one of the best 1080p monitors around.

It's also ideal if you've bought the cheaper Xbox Series S, which can only play at a maximum of 1080p, so you're getting brilliant image quality without paying for a resolution you're not going to be able to use.

However, at 24-inches, some people may find this a little too small.

(Image credit: Asus)

04. Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q The best budget 4K monitor for Xbox Series X Screen size: 28-inch | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 | Brightness: 350 cd/㎡ | Response time: 5ms | Viewing angle: 178/178 | Contrast ratio: 1,000:1 | Color support: 90% color gamut, 1073.7M (10bit) | Weight: 7.6 kg Prime £359 View at Amazon Incredibly affordable Extremely flexible in viewing positions Gorgeous, accurate colors Some stuttering at higher settings Not true HDR

If you're looking for an excellent monitor for the Xbox Series X that offers 4K resolution, as well as great image quality, but without spending a fortune, then the Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q is definitely worth considering. Asus makes some brilliant gaming devices, and this monitor is no exception.

It's got a stylish design and fantastic build quality, but most importantly of all, Xbox Series X games look and play brilliantly on this monitor. At 28-inches it's a decent size for people who don't have the space for a huge TV, but it's not too small either, allowing you to game on your new Xbox comfortably. It also offers good color gamut support, making it a decent choice for digital creatives as well.

(Image credit: BenQ)

05. BenQ PD3200U A great 32-incher for your Xbox Screen Size: 32-inch | Aspect Ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 | Brightness: 350 cd/m2 | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Response Time: 4ms | Viewing Angle: 178/178 | Contrast Ratio: 1,000:1 | Color Support: sRGB 100% | Weight: 19 lbs £649 View at Currys PC World 275 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ 4K UHD resolution Large Screen Inexpensive Design is a little bland Professional tools are niche Takes up a lot of space

The BenQ PD3200U is a brilliant monitor for creative professionals who also want to use it for playing Xbox Series X games on. It's not primarily a gaming monitor, but it offers 4K resolution on its large 32-inch screen.

Best of all, this affordable monitor is professionally calibrated by BenQ, which means that this will look absolutely superb as soon as you take it out of the box. So, it's a brilliant monitor for people who require the very best image quality, such as photographers, digital artists and video editors.

The Alienware 25 will all but eliminate screen tearing. (Image credit: Alienware)

06. Alienware AW2518H The best Xbox Series S monitor Screen size: 24.5-inch | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 | Brightness: 400 cd/m2 | Response time: 1ms | Viewing angle: 170/160 | Contrast ratio: 1,000:1 | Color support: sRGB 119% | Weight: 11.7kg Check Amazon 961 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Great design High refresh rate Expensive Only 1080p

This is a brilliant high-end 1080p monitor, and is by far the best screen you can buy for the Xbox Series S. As a 1080p-only console, you're better off spending your money on the best 1080p monitor on the market, rather than a 4K screen that the Series S won't be able to make use of.

With a 120Hz refresh rates and a response time of just 1ms, your Xbox games are going to feel fast and responsive, and they will look amazing as well thanks to the brilliant image quality that this monitor boasts. And, if you have the more powerful Xbox Series X, this is still a great choice as the 1080p resolution means that in some games you can increase the graphical effects without cutting your frame rates.

It's all packaged up in a stunning design. Alienware is well known for making gorgeous products, and the Alienware AW2518H is no exception.

