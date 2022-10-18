The best Super Mario Lego sets in 2022

If you're looking for Super Mario Lego we've pieced together the best options for you. The joy of Lego, of course, is that you can use it to build anything your imagination (not to mention your budget) dictates. However in recent years Lego's been going great guns in creating themed sets focused on specific builds, and if Nintendo – and particularly the Super Mario universe – is your thing then you're positively spoiled for choice with this Super Mario-themed Nintendo Lego.

Lego has all manner of Mario-themed sets available, from basic character-based starter kits suitable for youngsters, through to heavyweight builds celebrating the golden age of Super Mario that should only be tackled by adults keen on recapturing the glories of their misspent youth. And whatever Super Mario Lego you're after, you'll find something that fits your requirements here; we'll even let you know how many Lego VIP points you'll earn with each set if you're properly dedicated to your Lego collection.

Not quite what you're looking for? That's cool; we can also point you at the best Lego sets for adults, the best Lego space sets and, if you're really serious about building, the best Lego Architecture sets. Otherwise, read on to discover the best Super Mario Lego.

The best Super Mario Lego sets right now

(Image credit: Lego)

01. Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block This big yellow block's full of cool features Specifications Ages: 18+ Pieces: 2,064 VIP Points: 1,360 Today's Best Deals View at Scan (opens in new tab) View at LEGO (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Looks amazing + Loads of cool details + Compatible with Mario figure Reasons to avoid - Tricky to build in places

Everybody has their favourite Mario game, and if yours is his first 3D outing in Super Mario 64, then this incredible Question Mark Block is bound to be a winner. This monster set isn't the most complex build here, but the results are likely to be the most impressive; when you're done you'll have a massive yellow cube adorned with question marks, which cleverly unfolds to reveal a selection of levels from Super Mario 64, including Peach's Castle and Bob-omb Battlefield. And to give it an extra element of fun, you can pair it with the Lego Mario figure to add music and sounds to your build. But where do you get one of those? Carry on reading.

(Image credit: Lego)

02. Adventures with Mario Starter Course The best Super Mario Lego starter set Specifications Ages: 6+ Pieces: 231 VIP Points: 440 Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Interactive Mario figure included + Ideal for youngsters + Plenty of building options Reasons to avoid - Batteries for Mario not included

Want the Lego Mario feature to complete your Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block experience? This is where to get it. Otherwise, the Adventures with Mario Starter Course is the perfect Super Mario Lego for younger builders or for anyone who prefers to let their imagination run riot rather than follow a prescribed build.

With 231 pieces featuring all manner of environmental blocks, obstacles and enemies, there's plenty to do, and with the free Lego Super Mario app you get building instructions and plenty of inspiration. But the best bit's the interactive Mario figure, featuring colour sensors, LCD screens and lots of sounds and music.

(Image credit: Lego)

03. The Team-Up Bundle Save on Super Mario Lego with this sweet bundle Specifications Ages: 10+ Pieces: 511 VIP Points: 800 Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great value + Lots of characters + Heaps of building possibilities Reasons to avoid - Batteries not included

As well as the Adventures with Mario Starter course, Lego also does starter courses featuring Peach (opens in new tab) and Luigi (opens in new tab). And if you like your Mario with a side order of Luigi – and fancy saving a bit of money at the same time – the Team-Up Bundle is the way to go. It packs in both the Mario and Luigi starter courses with a worthwhile discount thrown in, and you'll end up with a lot more building options as well as interactive figures of both Mario brothers, not to mention even more characters.

(Image credit: Lego)

04. The Mighty Bowser A complex but rewarding Super Mario Lego build Specifications Ages: 18+ Pieces: 2,807 VIP Points: 1,840 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Looks absolutely stunning + Fully posable figure + Compatible with Mario figure Reasons to avoid - A really complex build

If you absolutely have to tackle the most daunting Super Mario Lego build, The Mighty Bowser will test your abilities to the limit. It's a huge and complex work of Lego with 2,807 pieces, and by the time you get to the end of this mammoth project you'll have an amazing-looking model of Mario's arch-enemy, Bowser, complete with posable arms, hands, legs and tail, a moving head with snapping jaws, a fireball launcher and even a display stand. As with the other big Mario builds, you can also combine The Mighty Bowser with interactive figures for added digital reactions.

(Image credit: Lego)

05. Bowser’s Airship Bring a bit of Bowser to your Super Mario Lego world Specifications Ages: 8+ Pieces: 1,152 VIP Points: 720 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Big and detailed + Suitable for youngsters + A great expansion set Reasons to avoid - Takes a while to build

You don't need to drop a stack of cash on The Mighty Bowser if you want to bring a bit of Bowser to your build. Instead, expand one of your starter kits with the Bowser's Airship set. It's ideal for younger Lego fans while still being a pretty serious build, and once you're done you'll have a detailed airship over 35cm long with lots of unique features to add to the Super Mario Lego experience. It can be combined with other starter kits, and with the Lego Super Mario app you'll get all the instructions and inspiration you need.

(Image credit: Lego)

06. Luigi’s Mansion Madness Bundle Just the thing for Luigi lovers Specifications Ages: 6+ Pieces: 1,840 VIP Points: 1,456 Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Good value and versatile + Includes interactive Luigi figure + 12 other figures included Reasons to avoid - Batteries not included

Who can resist an underdog? Luigi may be the eternal sidekick but there's still plenty of love for his own Luigi's Mansion games, and with this bumper bundle – featuring the Luigi starter course as well as three Luigi's Mansion expansion sets – you can get all the Luigi you want. As well as an interactive Luigi figure you'll get 12 other character figures including Pink Yoshi, Toad and King Boo, and a whole load of custom blocks for building the spookiest mansion you can imagine.

(Image credit: Lego)

07. Peach's Castle A home fit for a princess Specifications Ages: 8+ Pieces: 1,216 VIP Points: 920 Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Looks adorable + Mini-Bowser included Reasons to avoid - Throne room can be a bit flimsy - Build won't take very long

Peach's Castle is bound to be a favourite with anyone who cut their gaming teeth on Super Mario 64 (or indeed Mario Kart 64), and this expansion kit features more than just a castle.

It's packed with authentic details including a stained glass window and the Bob-omb painting that takes you through to the first Mario 64 level, and it comes complete with five figures including an adorable little Bowser. It'll play nicely with other Super Mario Lego starter sets, and of course with the Lego Super Mario app you'll get lots of inspiration for taking your build to the next level.

(Image credit: Lego)

08. Lego Nintendo Entertainment System A gloriously detailed nostalgia piece for big kids of all ages Specifications Ages: 18+ Pieces: 2,646 VIP Points: 1,840 Today's Best Deals View at Scan (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Fantastic nostalgia piece + Brilliant attention to detail + Cool TV display feature Reasons to avoid - Not very versatile

Finally, we simply have to include this gorgeous nostalgia piece. The Lego Nintendo Entertainment System is almost as complex as the Mighty Bowser set, but for anyone of a certain age it's a definite must have. With 2,646 bricks you'll build your own Lego NES, along with a cartridge, a controller and even an old-fashioned television to plug it into. And once you're done, you'll get a very cleverly designed 8-bit Super Mario Bros. level that you can scroll along the screen using a little turn handle. And the final extra-special touch? Throw in the interactive Mario figure and you'll get sound effects too.

Related articles: