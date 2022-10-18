The best Super Mario Lego sets in 2022

If you're looking for Super Mario Lego we've pieced together the best options for you. The joy of Lego, of course, is that you can use it to build anything your imagination (not to mention your budget) dictates. However in recent years Lego's been going great guns in creating themed sets focused on specific builds, and if Nintendo – and particularly the Super Mario universe – is your thing then you're positively spoiled for choice with this Super Mario-themed Nintendo Lego.
Lego has all manner of Mario-themed sets available, from basic character-based starter kits suitable for youngsters, through to heavyweight builds celebrating the golden age of Super Mario that should only be tackled by adults keen on recapturing the glories of their misspent youth. And whatever Super Mario Lego you're after, you'll find something that fits your requirements here; we'll even let you know how many Lego VIP points you'll earn with each set if you're properly dedicated to your Lego collection.
Not quite what you're looking for? That's cool; we can also point you at the best Lego sets for adults, the best Lego space sets and, if you're really serious about building, the best Lego Architecture sets. Otherwise, read on to discover the best Super Mario Lego.
The best Super Mario Lego sets right now
Everybody has their favourite Mario game, and if yours is his first 3D outing in Super Mario 64, then this incredible Question Mark Block is bound to be a winner. This monster set isn't the most complex build here, but the results are likely to be the most impressive; when you're done you'll have a massive yellow cube adorned with question marks, which cleverly unfolds to reveal a selection of levels from Super Mario 64, including Peach's Castle and Bob-omb Battlefield. And to give it an extra element of fun, you can pair it with the Lego Mario figure to add music and sounds to your build. But where do you get one of those? Carry on reading.
Want the Lego Mario feature to complete your Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block experience? This is where to get it. Otherwise, the Adventures with Mario Starter Course is the perfect Super Mario Lego for younger builders or for anyone who prefers to let their imagination run riot rather than follow a prescribed build.
With 231 pieces featuring all manner of environmental blocks, obstacles and enemies, there's plenty to do, and with the free Lego Super Mario app you get building instructions and plenty of inspiration. But the best bit's the interactive Mario figure, featuring colour sensors, LCD screens and lots of sounds and music.
As well as the Adventures with Mario Starter course, Lego also does starter courses featuring Peach (opens in new tab) and Luigi (opens in new tab). And if you like your Mario with a side order of Luigi – and fancy saving a bit of money at the same time – the Team-Up Bundle is the way to go. It packs in both the Mario and Luigi starter courses with a worthwhile discount thrown in, and you'll end up with a lot more building options as well as interactive figures of both Mario brothers, not to mention even more characters.
If you absolutely have to tackle the most daunting Super Mario Lego build, The Mighty Bowser will test your abilities to the limit. It's a huge and complex work of Lego with 2,807 pieces, and by the time you get to the end of this mammoth project you'll have an amazing-looking model of Mario's arch-enemy, Bowser, complete with posable arms, hands, legs and tail, a moving head with snapping jaws, a fireball launcher and even a display stand. As with the other big Mario builds, you can also combine The Mighty Bowser with interactive figures for added digital reactions.
You don't need to drop a stack of cash on The Mighty Bowser if you want to bring a bit of Bowser to your build. Instead, expand one of your starter kits with the Bowser's Airship set. It's ideal for younger Lego fans while still being a pretty serious build, and once you're done you'll have a detailed airship over 35cm long with lots of unique features to add to the Super Mario Lego experience. It can be combined with other starter kits, and with the Lego Super Mario app you'll get all the instructions and inspiration you need.
Who can resist an underdog? Luigi may be the eternal sidekick but there's still plenty of love for his own Luigi's Mansion games, and with this bumper bundle – featuring the Luigi starter course as well as three Luigi's Mansion expansion sets – you can get all the Luigi you want. As well as an interactive Luigi figure you'll get 12 other character figures including Pink Yoshi, Toad and King Boo, and a whole load of custom blocks for building the spookiest mansion you can imagine.
Peach's Castle is bound to be a favourite with anyone who cut their gaming teeth on Super Mario 64 (or indeed Mario Kart 64), and this expansion kit features more than just a castle.
It's packed with authentic details including a stained glass window and the Bob-omb painting that takes you through to the first Mario 64 level, and it comes complete with five figures including an adorable little Bowser. It'll play nicely with other Super Mario Lego starter sets, and of course with the Lego Super Mario app you'll get lots of inspiration for taking your build to the next level.
Finally, we simply have to include this gorgeous nostalgia piece. The Lego Nintendo Entertainment System is almost as complex as the Mighty Bowser set, but for anyone of a certain age it's a definite must have. With 2,646 bricks you'll build your own Lego NES, along with a cartridge, a controller and even an old-fashioned television to plug it into. And once you're done, you'll get a very cleverly designed 8-bit Super Mario Bros. level that you can scroll along the screen using a little turn handle. And the final extra-special touch? Throw in the interactive Mario figure and you'll get sound effects too.
