The best Switch Lite cases in 2022

How do you find the best Switch Lite cases for you? Our list presents cases available in both the US and the UK that’ll stylishly house your handheld, protect it from a drop, and give you somewhere to stash game cartridges. These are the perfect way to keep your Nintendo Switch Lite close and safe.

The Switch Lite, the handheld-only version of Nintendo’s hybrid Switch console, appeals not just for its range of smart colours, or its lower price point, but also its slim, compact design. Its portability is perfect for long journeys, a day out, or a game night with friends. Suffice to say you’re going to need something that will keep your console in one piece during all of your adventures.

The best Switch Lite cases available now

There’s a reason the Nintendo Switch Deluxe Travel Case is a best-seller among Switch Lite cases, it has plenty of storage and is tough. If you have a lot of physical game cartridges and MicroSD cards floating around, this is the travel case for you. Now it comes with a stylish Zelda: Breath of the Wild design.

Not only does it come with plastic cases for all of your cards, it also has the room to properly store and protect them alongside your handheld console. You no longer have to pick and choose which games to take with you, instead keeping them all in the same place.

While the black and grey colourways look very smart, we love this Zelda edition that uses the Sheikah Eye design as a graphic detail. This is a case that is both practical and stylish. If you want a travel case that will protect your Switch Lite and carry your game collection, with a Zelda twist, look no further.

02. Pink Sakura travel Switch Lite case The best Switch Lite case for style and storage Specifications Cartridge compartments: 10 Additional storage: Mesh accessory pocket Extra features: Detachable shoulder strap, stylus TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Its pretty in pink + Can survive a drop + Shoulder strap is a great addition Reasons to avoid - Not everyone’s favourite colour

The Pink Sakura travel Switch Lite case has got looks and storage. Boasting an impressive ten built-in game cartridge slots alongside a detachable shoulder strap, you can convert this case into a pretty shoulder bag and take your game library with you on plenty of adventures.

The embossed pink design may not be for everyone but blue and green options are available too. There’s also a flimsy mesh pocket without a zip and definitely not enough room for anything except a few slim accessories. Extra room for a charger or power pack would have made this the ultimate cross between a Switch Lite case and a day out bag.

03. Nyko Elite Shell Case A great Switch Lite case for the accident-prone Specifications Cartridge compartments: Eight Additional storage: Mesh accessory pocket Extra features: Carry handle TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Can survive a drop + Water resistant exterior Reasons to avoid - No room for charger

This Nyko Elite Shell Case for Switch Lite can survive a drop, a clatter, and then another tumble on a particularly rainy day. The plush interior will cradle your Switch Lite throughout its unfortunate fall and the eight elasticated cartridge compartments will keep your games safely in place.

However, the mesh accessory compartment doesn’t have a zip so you’ll probably have to tuck your ear buds and cables back in after a spinning dismount. At the very least, they’ll all be in one piece though. These hard shell style Switch Lite cases are available in a variety of colours, including black, turquoise, and yellow.

04. PowerA Protection Case - Super Mario Bros The best Switch Lite case for retro game fans Specifications Cartridge compartments: Six Additional storage: Accessory pocket with zipper Extra features: Carry handle, removable foam insert TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Officially licensed Nintendo product + Two year limited warranty available Reasons to avoid - No room for a charger

With the PowerA Protection Case - Super Mario Bros case for Switch Lite you can be sure you won’t lose this striking white and red case in the Mushroom Kingdom. This case will fit both full-size Switch consoles as well as the smaller Switch Lite and, for those wanting a snugger fit, these cases come with a foam insert to stop your Switch Lite from scooting around.

Even better, the mesh accessory pocket comes with a zip and an adorable tag embroidered with a silhouette of Mario. You can be sure that, unlike the famous plumber himself, your accessories won’t be jumping all over the place in this Switch Lite case. If you're a fan of classic Nintendo games, this is the Switch Lite case for you.

05. PowerA Protection Case - Animal Crossing A Switch Lite case for fans of cute character design Specifications Cartridge compartments: Eight Additional storage: Accessory pocket with zipper Extra features: Carry handle, removable foam insert TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Officially licensed Nintendo product + Two year limited warranty available + Stylish on-brand design Reasons to avoid - No room for a charger

Another reliable Switch Lite case from PowerA, the PowerA Protection Case - Animal Crossing is great for Switch Lite (but can also fit a standard Switch). The removable foam insert will keep your smaller handheld in place while the sturdy outer shell wards against a tumble out of a tree.

We can’t promise it’ll save you from a wasp sting but the zippered mesh pocket will definitely keep your cables in place no matter what happens during your island adventures. Unfortunately, you’ll be left high and dry if you run your battery down as this case lacks the space for an AC adapter or power pack.

06. PowerA Protection Case Kit The best basic case for Switch Lite Specifications Cartridge compartments: Six Additional storage: Compartments for 2 MicroSD cards, zippered mesh accessory pocket Extra features: Rubberised carry handle, microfibre cloth, screen protector TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Keeps things simple + Two Year warranty available Reasons to avoid - No room for a charger

When it comes to Switch Lite cases, the simplicity of the PowerA Protection Case Kit just can’t be beat. This black case is available in a few other colours but sometimes you just want something less showy and more low-profile.

Unlike the other PowerA cases on this list the Protection Case Kit is specifically molded to the exact dimensions of the Switch Lite, making for a snug fit without the risk of mislaying that all-important foam insert.

This case also comes with some neat little extras too like a screen protector and a microfibre cleaning cloth to keep your handheld’s screen looking its best. Yet, it's very much a practical case over fan-service design.

07. ProCase Felt Carrying Case The Switch Lite case that doesn't look like a Switch Lite case Specifications Cartridge compartments: Five Additional storage: None Extra features: Elastic fastener TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Unique felt design look + Small and compact size Reasons to avoid - No extra storage

The ProCase Felt Carrying Case is almost the exact size of a Nintendo Switch Lite, which combined with its unique felt finish ensures this case looks very classy. You can slip this into a handbag or carry it with you on a night out and no one will know there's a Switch Lite hiding inside.

When you undo the neat elastic button down fastener inside this case is snug, with little room for storage other than five game cartridges. But you're picking up this case for its look and size, which is fantastic. The use of felt and microfibres ensures there's no need for extra materials or bulky padding.

08. Tomtoc Slim Case The best Switch Lite case if you want a designer look Specifications Cartridge compartments: Eight Additional storage: N/A Extra features: Adjustable strap TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Splash proof and sturdy + Heavy duty zip and case + Unique fitted look Reasons to avoid - No extra storage options

The Tomtoc Slim Case for Nintendo Switch Lite is a slim and compact case that comes in startling cyan, yellow or pastel blue colours, but there are light and dark greys for those looking for a subtle look. The pitch here is the Tomtoc is made from 'military grade' materials which ensures it can take a hit and water bounces off its outer shell.

This is a sturdy case but also slim and snug. The patented design means the Switch Lite perfectly fits inside the case, with formed button and controller shapes housing the console's features. If it looks hard from the outside, when opened a fleece interior offers a cosy feeling and ensures your console's screen remains scratch-free. This is a solid but uniquely stylish Switch Lite case.

09. PowerA Clutch Case - Pikachu & Eevee A fashionable and well-padded Switch Lite case Specifications Cartridge compartments: Five Additional storage: Mesh accessory pocket Extra features: Magnetic snap closure, detachable wrist strap TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Officially licensed Nintendo product + Absolutely adorable design + Two year limited warranty Reasons to avoid - No detachable shoulder strap - Not much storage space

The PowerA Clutch Case - Pikachu & Eevee is a Switch Lite case for those who want to keep their console safe and look fashionable all at once. Pikachu & Eevee, the adorable Pokémon: Let's Go duo, return on this head-turning clutch-style Switch Lite case.

Internal padding keeps your handheld in place while your games are all stored in compartments underneath the top flap. That said, the placement of these cartridge compartments feels like a slightly precarious home for your physical games library.

This is also far from the roomiest of Switch Lite cases as the zippered mesh pocket on the back only has space for the slimmest of accessories. On top of that, while the detachable wrist strap is appreciated, the lack of a similar shoulder strap feels like a missed opportunity.

10. AKNES Switch Travel Shoulder Bag – SNES A larger bag style case for retro Nintendo fans Specifications Cartridge compartments: N/A Additional storage: Multiple pockets for all of your devices and accessories Extra features: Abrasion, scratch, and tear resistant TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Perfect day-out bag + Can fit your Switch Lite, charger, and much more Reasons to avoid - Short shoulder strap

The AKNES Switch Travel Shoulder Bag – SNES is a treasure trove of pockets and compartments! As far as Switch Lite cases go, this bag really can’t be beaten for capacity or wearability. The retro style and design will appeal to older gamers, too.

With this appealing bag/case from AKNES, you can pack your handheld console alongside additional Joy-cons, a Pro controller, and even that all important Switch charger. Made of hard-wearing Oxford fabric, this bag will protect your Switch Lite from most of what a day out can throw at you. The only thing holding it back is the length of the adjustable shoulder strap, which may not get on well with the broad shouldered or chested.

