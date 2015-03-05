4 reasons to be excited about OFFSET

The art director of The Gentlewoman will be speaking at OFFSET

Dublin's cracking three-day creativity conference OFFSET is back with a bang for 2015. Hosted in the mighty Bord Gáis Energy Theatre over the 6-8 March 2015, prepare for a 360-degree explosion of discussion, debate and inspiration hosted by the some of the industry's leading creative minds.

Starting today, we can't wait to get tucked into the debates, lectures and inspiring advice some of the world's leading designers have on offer. Here's just some of the speakers we're looking forward to.

01. Friday – Hey Studio at 5pm

Hey Studio created this branding for a glass-blowing brand

Based in Barcelona, Spain, Hey Studio specialise in brand identity, editorial design and illustration. We're big fans of their geometric style, with their projects packed full of colour and direct typography. With previous clients including Apple, Oxfam, Vodafone and Penguin Random House, they'll be full of tips and tricks about how to really nail that client brief.

02. Friday – Annie Atkins at 6pm

Annie Atkins was part of the Oscar-winning team on Wes Anderson's latest movie

Graphic designer and prop-maker Annie Atkins is now part of an Oscar-winning team. As lead graphic designer on The Grand Budapest Hotel, she handcrafted Anderson's fictional empire of Zubrowka one postage stamp and pastry box at a time, working closely with production designer Adam Stockhausen and Anderson to bring the cult film-maker's meticulous vision to life. Don't miss this one.

03. Saturday – Veronica Ditting at 1pm

The Gentlewoman is one of the best looking magazines around

Veronica Ditting is an Argentinian-born, Germany-raised independent designer who's work has led her to become the art director on the beautiful magazine, 'The Gentlewoman'. Featuring gorgeous photography shoots and subtle, sleek yet wholly immersive graphic design, it's certainly a showcase in how to design a magazine. Expect insights into where she gets her inspiration.

04. Sunday – Matt Willey at 1pm

The latest redesign for The New York Times was heralded by Matt Willey

The New York Times magazine, they've been keen to keep their look fresh. Their latest redesign comes from art director Matt Willey, who is also part of the Editoral Design Organisation and is the Vice Chairman of The Typographic Circle. This is a one-time chance to pick the brains of one of the most forward-thinking art directors around.

Head to the OFFSET website to see the full line-up.

This year, Computer Arts has teamed up with OFFSET to bring you an exclusive offer. Simply sign up to a two-year subscription to Computer Arts magazine and only pay for one. Take advantage of this great offer here.

Like this? Read these!