Cutting-edge cartoon inspires these glorious vector icons

There's some great examples of vector art out there, with some designers even creating free vector art for you to use in your new projects. Icon sets are a big part of vector illustrations and this latest creation from Claire Joines sees some of your favourite characters transformed into vector icons.

Thanks to designers such as Cartoon Network's Jacob Escobedo, shows like Adventure Time have become some of the most popular in the world. Southampton based illustrator Claire Joines wanted to experiment more using Adobe Illustrator and in the process, created these adorable Adventure Time vector icons.

Featuring some of the shows most popular characters including Jake, Finn, The Ice King and Princess Bubblegum, we are absolutely in love with the execution and colours.

See more work from Claire Jones over on her website.

