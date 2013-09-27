Official! The colour guide to superheroes

The colourists only had a handful of colours to work with back in 1982

Some of the greatest comic book artists of all time had to work under restrictions that would shock many of today's generation. Take colour; back in the days before endless choices, the colourists at mass market publishers were only able to work with handful of different hues.

Originally founded in 1934, DC Comics - which brought us Superman, Batman and more - created this chart in 1982 to guide its colourists in their style and creativity.

It seems the comic art world has come a long way since the 1980s. Whether or not more choice actually means more or less creativity, though, is another matter entirely...

Do you prefer the old school style characters or today's more modern offerings? Let us know in the comments box below!