European Design Awards 2013: last call for entries

The European Design Awards has made its last called for entries, with the closing date for submissions being 28 February 2013.

The awards celebrate the best in European graphic design, illustration and digital design – a joint effort by 15 communication design magazines from across the continent, which gives winners a golden opportunity to give their work maximum publicity.

One of the EDA's partners is WeTransfer.com. The agency of the year award winner will be able to promote themselves on the file-sending website for two weeks.

The EDA has outlined the project's main objectives, which are:

To celebrate European design with all its regional distinctive elements as well as its common grounds

To facilitate European designers to meet, benchmark, be inspired and build networks. To promote and raise standards for communication design throughout Europe

To properly honour and award people who invest their passion in design

To create a directory of European communication design excellence, where design buyers from around the world will go to in search of collaborators

There are 35 categories, in total, covering everything from best brand logo and CD/DVD design to self-initiated and student projects. The jury, made up of industry experts from leading European design magazines, includes Computer Arts editor Nick Carson, who's sitting on the digital panel.

To submit your work visit europeandesign.org, create an account, enter you details and upload your work. Remember, submission deadline is Thursday 28 February 2013.