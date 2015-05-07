Nestlé's new spot is a character-filled extravaganza

The team at Buenos Aires-based CG animation studio PepperMelon have a long-lasting love affair with Chile. They don't know why – what they do know, though, is that ever since they first partnered with Sony Chile a few years ago, their collaborations with Chilean agencies have boomed.
PepperMelon's latest 3D animation for Nestlé, via JWT Chile, is an upbeat, fast-paced character-filled extravaganza that deserves a second watch. Get ready to smile: it's the hottest day in the world's coldest town, and the quirky cast of fur-coated figures are making the most of a scorcher.
PepperMelon say they loved making it – and you can tell. Check out the smooth DJ ice cream vendor at 00:26…
