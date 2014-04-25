You'll be transfixed by these beautiful and strange illustrations

Lemstra is inspired by the illustrative nature of primitive drawings and sculptures

There's certain things that you need to become a successful illustrator - one being uniqueness. Whilst taking inspiration from others is a great way to start, putting your own style out there is what will ultimately set you apart. These incredible illustrations from Raymond Lemstra are some of the most beautiful we've ever seen.

"With my work I like to refer to the illustrative nature of primitive drawings and sculptures," Lemstra explains. "What I find interesting about these is the distortion as a result of selective emphasis; parts of interest are emphasized, unimportant parts reduced or left out.

"For characters this means they come out big headed, where focus is on the face and the body is trimmed to its essential properties. I deliberately apply this primitive logic as a method." He doesn't use this method in every piece of his work, so be sure to check out his other offerings over on his website.

All of these illustrations are available as prints in Lemstra's shop.

Have you seen any inspiring illustrations lately? Let us know in the comments box below!