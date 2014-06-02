You'll fall in love with these impossibly adorable illustrations

Yeka Haski even manages to make raindrops look adorable

Mondays can be a bit of a drag and it might take you a little longer to get going creatively after the weekend. Thankfully, these illustrations are just the ticket to raise a smile, inspire some adorable character design and kick start your creative week.

Based in Saint-Petersburg, illustrator Yeka Haski focuses on characters, fun, joy, food and the microcosm. Channelling the styles of Kawaii character design, her work is packed full of love, fun and adorable characters that will almost definitely cheer you up.

Haski loves using round shapes, clear lines and pure colors, mixing them with stripes and dots to create her inspiring work. Take a look at some of our selected picks below and be sure to check out the rest of her work over on her website.

See more adorable work over on Yeka Haski's website.

