Pantone's limited-edition anniversary packaging

Pantone has unveiled a limited-edition version of its Pantone Plus Series, the successor to the Pantone Matching System,

to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

The Plus Series is a complete colour communication system designed to addresses both the analog and digital workflow needs of creatives. "In celebration of Pantone's 50 years of colour inspiration, we designed special anniversary edition packaging and covers for the Pantone Plus Series," explained Giovanni Marra, director of corporate marketing at Pantone.

"The Pantone Matching System sparked a revolution in colour management and inspiration. We can't wait to see how the Plus Series shapes the next 50 years of colour."

The limited-edition series features guides and books with metallic covers and a 50th anniversary logo.

You can trade in your old Pantone guide for a discount on any Plus Value bundle

The Pantone Formula Guide and Pantone Colour Bridge sets are also packaged in a rather lovely 50th anniversary gift box. There's a redesigned carry case that can easily store up to nine Pantone guides, with the reference library getting a makeover too.

Customers can trade in any old Pantone guide for a $50 rebate toward the purchase of any Plus Value Bundle until June 30, 2013.

