Crowdsourced web comic gets you in on the action

The Adventures of St.Georgia - an Interactive Tale

The wonderful thing about the web is that it often brings creatives together in a unified appreciation of a certain artform. Collectives and community projects are born, with designers of all disciplines sharing their expertise.

Illustrator Robin Boyden has worked for clients including the BBC, The Times and Wired. Now he's created a community project of his own. The Adventures of St.Georgia is an interactive tale, with cartoons created by the internet community.

Boyden started the story with a simple panel introducing Georgia's character and asking people on the internet to suggest a possible development, leaving a comment on the blog, on his Facebook page or via twitter.

These comments were then used to create a beautiful cartoon page and a follow-up to the story, where Robin is again asking the community for the next adventure. Packed full of Robin's gorgeous illustrations, The Adventures of St.Georgia is another community project we certainly approve of!

Join in the fun over on Robin Boyden's blog.

