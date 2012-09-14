The best of the London Design Festival

This year's London Design Festival is already well underway and, as usual, there's tons to see and do. To help get your head around it all, here are our Top Five events, exhibitions and tours - we'd love to hear how you get on...

1. Graphic Design Walk

Take a stroll through London's creative district and absorb some of the best graphic design that the London Design Festival has to offer. Graphic Design Walks take place in the morning and afternoon on both Friday 21 and Saturday 22 September, and are hosted by Birdwatching, an organisation supporting women in design.

You'll visit open studios run by Emily Forgot, Bianca Wendt, Pomme Chan and five other female creatives, plus there's an exhibition running 10am to 6pm on both dates. Featured designers include Bianca Chang, Lara Assouad Khoury (see above image), Sara Maragotto and many more. Head to The Church of London on Leonard Street.

2. Build: Blood, Sweat & 11 Years

Build, the studio founded by Michael C Place (above), is holding its first major solo exhibition at the Dray Walk Gallery, just off Brick Lane. The event celebrates 11 years since the studio's founding and runs until Sunday 16 September. A range of prints are on show going back to Place's earliest self-initiated work after he left The Designers Republic in 2001, through favourites such as his Scale and Not For Commercial Use series, right up to the present day.o

An exclusive, limited edition range of NFCU posters is available for sale at the exhibition, alongside the show's well-printed catalogue and some rather fetching bags the studio has created for the event. "Typographically, I like the number 11," Michael C Place told us when we visited the show. Watch for an in-depth interview with him in the upcoming Graphic Design edition of Computer Arts Collection.

3. designjunction

Okay, there isn't a lot at designjunction if what you're after is graphic design, illustration and moving image. However as far as product design goes, this is Ground Zero and if you love unique homeware, furniture and fittings you'll find it most inspiring.

Over 100 design brands will be showing their latest collections in the 120,000 square foot venue at The Sorting Office on New Oxford Street. designjunction runs 19-23 September and is free - register for your visitor pass here.

If you tire of acrylic coffee tables, Martian lighting and Barcelona chairs, for £30 you can hop on a a Tokyobike for a curated cycle tour of the London Design Festival from 20-23 September, or refuel at the London Transport pop-up Canteen at designjunction.

4. Anachroquinarianism

Head over to Shapero Rare Books on Saint George Street before 22 September for a little visual inspiration care of young illustrator Kristjana Williams whose exhibition combines dashes of loud colour with forms inspired by vintage scientific illustrations.

Victoriana, the natural world and postmodernism mix together throughout her images, which are juxtaposed with prints by some of the best 19th century engravers. Plus, tomorrow between 2-4pm, Williams will be hosting an interactive workshop where you'll be able to layer up your own collage illustrations alongside her. Click here for more info.

5. Global Design Forum

Held for one day on 18 September at Central St Martins in Kings Cross, the Global Design Forum will bring together 33 of the world's greatest design brains. From product design with Alberto Allesi to architectural and environmental graphics by Morag Myerscough and on to commercial graphic design with Richard Seymour of agency SeymourPowell, you'll be able to hear speakers discussing and debating all kinds of creative topics. How can designers draw our path out of recession? How is digital affecting us? What's the key to future growth for creatives? And much more. Unfortunately, a standard ticket is a hefty £300…