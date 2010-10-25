Bring graphic accents to texture work

The style that I'll demonstrate in this tutorial utilises heavy texture effects mixed with graphic accents and highly rendered details.

I primarily use it for fashion illustration work, but it can also work well for editorial and advertising purposes. It's a big step away from smoothly airbrushed styles that have become so prolific over the last few years and lends itself well to a sexy image.

While a lot of experimentation is required to gain the effect you want, the speed at which you can make changes is a great help in a commercial environment. There are other ways to create the effects demonstrated in this tutorial, especially with CS4 and CS5, but CS2 works for me.

