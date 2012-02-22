Computer Arts Collection: Typography

It's dedicated to typography and type design, and an essential addition to any creative professional's studio bookshelf - available in WHSmiths in the UK, or online.

Scroll down for a bit more info on what's in all the key sections this issue, or if you prefer, here's a special 25-page digital preview of the first two issues.

If you've seen enough, you'll need to subscribe to Computer Arts Collection before 26th February to be sure of receiving issue three (Illustration).

KEY SECTIONS

FOLIO

Our carefully curated selection of type-focused work from around the world, including Bureau Bruneau, Heydays, A Practice for Everyday Life, Ben Jeffery, HORT, Pablo Abad, Stefan Schuster, USEFUL, Andres Requena, Coffee Made Me Do It and Anymade.

TREND REPORT

Stay ahead of the curve with our in-depth guide to the aesthetics that will shape typography, produced exclusively for Computer Arts Collection by experienced trend forecasting agency FranklinTill. The report explores how a reaction against mass production and digitalisation has reawakened an interest in hand-crafted, authentic work, and outlines the seven key aesthetics that should be influencing your studio's typographic work over the next year.

INDUSTRY FOCUS

We ask whether the increasing accessibility of type design is levelling the playing field, or dumbing down one of the last great crafts [illustrated throughout by Craig & Karl] - including opinion and analysis from three leading industry figures: Jimy Chambers at P22 on how digital type can vary hugely in quality, Stephen Coles at Typographica on the role type can play on mobile devices, and finally Fontsmith's Phil Garnham on why it's an excellent time to be a type designer.

STUDIO PROJECT

In the second in our series of guest-edited special sections, Sawdust reveals the entire design process behind a stylised display font, created exclusively for CA Collection and made available for free to all readers. From initial concept through to building the font in Fontographer – it's all here.

PROCESS

Deep behind the scenes of the past year's best type-focused projects, by the world's leading studios - including Fontsmith for Mahou-San Miguel, Dalton Maag for Nokia, Frost* for Typographic magazine, Bold Monday for NBCUniversal, Julia for Elephant magazine and Justin Thomas Kay for The New York Times.

ICON INTERVIEW

We chat to Jonathan Barnbrook, the deceptively soft-spoken creator of such provocatively-named fonts as Exocet, Bastard and Sarcastic.

GLOBAL DESIGN

30 of the greatest typefaces created in The Netherlands, Germany and Switzerland – part of a 10-page feature exploring the enduring type legacy of these bordering nations.

TALENT DIRECTORY

Whether you're looking to commission, collaborate with or just get in touch with any of the world-class talent featured within the issue, all the essential info is here.

You can find the Typography issue in WHSmiths in the UK, or buy a copy online.

Issue three, dedicated to Illustration, will go on sale in early April 2012 in the UK - but you'll need to subscribe to Computer Arts Collection before 26th February to make sure you receive it, otherwise your subscription will start from issue four (Branding).

If you're keen to complete your collection but are yet to pick up the Graphic Design issue then you're in luck, as it's also still on sale in WHSmiths in the UK, Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million in the USA, Chapters in Canada, and other retailers worldwide.

For more info on type terms, check out the What is Typography post on our sister site Creative Bloq.