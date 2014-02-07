This could be the perfect desktop lamp for designers

Turn the page to reveal new doodles on a daily basis

As a designer or artist, you're more than likely to decorate your desk with infinite amounts of inspiration and desk toys. Whilst there's plenty of beautiful lamp designs by some amazing artists out there, we've never seen anything quite like this before.

'The Page Turner Lamp' allows you to customise your own desk lamp on a daily basis by doodling on the pages around it. Coming in two different lamp shade colours - white and red - you can start each day with a new inspirational doodle.

So, whether you're in the mood for swirls, characters, geometric shapes or anything for that matter, you can tailor your lamp to suit your daily mood and creative stance. It's also a steal at only $19.99, meaning it's never been easier to bring a little more of yourself to your workspace.

