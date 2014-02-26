Topics

Experimental typography is a candy-coloured pixelated treat

By () Typography  

Kyle Wilkinson has created a range of cool types using sweets, pixels and pop bangers. Take a look at his inspiring work...

experimental typography

Kyle Wilkinson embracing the experimental aspects of typography

Typography can be inspired by just about anything and designer Kyle Wilkinson loves to embrace its experimental side. Based in Yorkshire, he creates beautiful typography based artworks using a range of materials, from bent mental to your favourite sweets.

"One challenge comes when I’m working with a material that is quite fragile or very resilient as the tolerance for error is slim - I’m currently experimenting with letters made from metal, make a wrong move and its very difficult (and timely) to fix," Wilkinson explains.

"With digital work I like to push techniques and try to develop new ones that give a nod to everyday items." These are just a few examples of his work, but you can see more - as well as behind-the-scenes snaps - over on his website.

experimental typography

experimental typography

experimental typography

