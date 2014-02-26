Experimental typography is a candy-coloured pixelated treat

Kyle Wilkinson embracing the experimental aspects of typography

Typography can be inspired by just about anything and designer Kyle Wilkinson loves to embrace its experimental side. Based in Yorkshire, he creates beautiful typography based artworks using a range of materials, from bent mental to your favourite sweets.

"One challenge comes when I’m working with a material that is quite fragile or very resilient as the tolerance for error is slim - I’m currently experimenting with letters made from metal, make a wrong move and its very difficult (and timely) to fix," Wilkinson explains.

"With digital work I like to push techniques and try to develop new ones that give a nod to everyday items." These are just a few examples of his work, but you can see more - as well as behind-the-scenes snaps - over on his website.

See more of Kyle's work over on his website.

Liked this? Read these!

Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny

Useful and inspiring flyer templates

The best 3D movies coming in 2014

Have you created some experimental typography? Let us know in the comments box below!