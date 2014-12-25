Here's a free gift for you from Computer Arts

As a special Christmas gift from the Computer Arts team, we have selected our best issue from the year for you to enjoy on your Apple device for FREE.

Here's Nick Carson, editor of Computer Arts, to explain his choice. "Discover the UK's top 30 studios in CA's inaugural UK Studio Rankings. Plus: how to deal with clients from hell! I hope you enjoy issue 233."

Wishing you a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

How to redeem

Simply download the Computer Arts app on your Apple device, then tap voucher (or if you are using an iPhone, tap help then voucher) and enter the voucher code MERRYXMAS to redeem. Offer ends 02 January 2015.

*Please note: if you have previously downloaded issue 233 the voucher will not work

Android users: we are sorry that we are unable to offer this via Android at this time but we are working on it and we will hopefully be sending gifts your way soon!