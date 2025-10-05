Perfect Froot Loops collaboration shows NFT art isn't dead

Does anyone remember what NFTs are? Back in 2021, they dominated the news in art, branding and tech, with some NFT artworks selling for huge prices. The bubble didn't last long, and today many people might even be wondering if NFTs are even still a thing.

While we might not see headline-making sales today, non-fungible tokens haven't disappeared from the art world. Many digital artists still mint NFTs from their work. If we needed any proof that NFT art is still going strong, we can look at the recent collaboration between Kellogg's Froot Loops and the Ethereum NFT collection Doodles.

A post shared by doodles (@thedoodles) A photo posted by on

Doodles sold custom Froot Loops boxes featuring artwork that incorporated the brand’s rainbow toucan mascot alongside Doodles’ colourful pastel characters. The collaboration saw 500 boxes sell out at $50 each. Sadly, they didn't come with any Froot Loops inside, but the exclusivity of the drop was backed up with NFTs, each box coming with a digital collectible to be airdropped to buyers' wallets.

A post shared by doodles (@thedoodles) A photo posted by on

The cereal brand's own bright palette, quirky mascot and carefree nostalgic feel made it a coherent fit for Doodles, whose work is created by CEO Scott 'Burnt Toast' Martin. The artist's surreal characters feel perfectly home on the custom cereal box.

He told the crypto news site Decrypt: “For a lot of us, Froot Loops isn’t just cereal, but a brand that’s reminiscent of Saturday mornings, cartoons, and that carefree feeling of being a kid. “That lines up with what Doodles is about: a bright and distinctive color palette, characters with personality, and not taking ourselves too seriously".

The inclusion of NFTs shows NFT art is still around, and that they're now playing the roll that was originally conceived for them. Now that the hype has died down, the tech's role in art feels more aligned with its actual usefulness as a proof of ownership and digital certification rather than dubious financial speculation.